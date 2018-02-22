Harbor Foundation annual Butterfly Release set for April

The Harbor Foundation will host its ninth annual Butterfly Release on Saturday, April 21, at the Ford Park Exhibit Hall from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. The entire community is invited with free admission to the event.

For the first time ever, this event will be hosted both inside and outside the Ford Park Exhibit Hall in Beaumont. All booths will be set up inside the Exhibit Hall, and the butterfly release will be held in the grassy area behind the Exhibit Hall at 1:45 p.m.

Butterflies are $10 each and event T-shirts are available for $15-17 depending on size and can be ordered at harborfoundation.com.

The event will feature free food and free children’s activities that are donated by local area businesses.

“We are honored to be able to host such a meaningful and fun event for our community. The Butterfly Release is an annual opportunity for families to honor loved ones who have passed while also being able to celebrate the beauty of the present,” said Dr. Qamar Arfeen, chairman of the Harbor Foundation board. “Every year, we have been lucky enough to receive overwhelming support from local businesses and individuals who donate their time, products and services for this event. It is remarkable to see our community, even as we all recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, continue to come together and put on this great event.”

The Harbor Foundation is currently seeking businesses to sponsor the event, said Lisa Wood, executive director of the Harbor Foundation.

“It is a great way to showcase the businesses, products and services of Southeast Texas and support a positive community program. In addition to monetary sponsors, restaurants are invited to showcase their food and businesses are invited to set up a table and provide something to the children/families who attend,” Wood said.

Last year, The Harbor Foundation expanded its mission and provided over $45,000 to local Hurricane Harvey victims, according to a release by the nonprofit. Now, more than ever, sponsors and donations are needed in order to allow the Harbor Foundation to continue to improve the quality of life for local patients, Wood said.

According to Harbor Foundation, the butterfly release and ceremony give families a chance to reflect on happy memories of loved ones who have passed and are also an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of the present.

The butterfly release represents life and can be an applicable activity whether families have lost someone or they’re celebrating their lives. Families have also done releases for members of the military during past events.

The event grows every year, according to Harbor Hospice’s LinkedIn page, and the foundation anticipates a crowd of around 3,000 from the community.

If you’re looking to attend a release earlier than April or even want to attend both, ...

To read the full article for the February 22nd issue

Or, purchase The Examiner where Southeast Texas newspapers are sold.