High Street Gallery - Travis Walthall

The High Street Gallery will host an exhibition of recent paintings and drawings by Travis Walthall on Saturday, May 6, at Victoria House (2110 Victoria St.) in Beaumont from 8-11 p.m.

“I am very excited to present sets of drawings and paintings from the previous year. The works involve a variety of themes from identity, life/death relationships, conceptual artwork to even more traditional, still life approach,” said Walthall. Portraiture has been a primary focus for me the past year, and I hope to display a variety of my portraiture work, along with independent pieces.”

Entry is free, and the work will be for sale. Refreshments will be available at the event. The exhibition is titled “Mused,” and the opening reception will feature live atmospheric music by Echoed Sycamore.

“My childhood was lined with sketchbooks, covering animation characters to religious imagery. I began taking private lessons in middle school, with Mr. Roy Bares as my artistic guru and life mentor,” said Walthall. “As a student at Lamar University, I have the pleasure to study artwork under the phenomenal minds in the Lamar Art Department faculty, specifically, my advisor Christopher Troutman and Donna Meeks, the chair of the art department and painting instructor.”

Walthall plans to graduate with a BFA in the fall and then pursue a master’s degree in painting.