Hurricane Pro Wrestling returns to the Beaumont Civic Center (701 Main) on Saturday, Dec. 17, for its biggest event of the year — Glory & Pain XI. All the HPW championship titles will be up for grabs, including the tag team titles, as champions the Southern Rednecks (Hambone Lee & “Bulldog” Justin Walker) take on Death Bear. The Texas Championship title will be on the line when Rex Andrews defends against Vordell Walker, who has wrestled in organizations including WWE and Ring of Honor. Cruiserweight champion Jordan Jensen faces a familiar foe in one-half of the Pump Patrol, Jared Wayne, plus the HPW heavyweight title will be defended by Danny Ramons against world-renowned Masada. The main event is one for the ages as HPW wrestlers as well as many other surprise guests compete in a “no rope” battle royal. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a bell time of 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and family four-pack is available for $30. They can be purchased online at www.hurricanepro.info.