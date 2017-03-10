Witness the unimaginable, mind blowing spectacle that includes seven of the most incredible illusionists from around the world in The Illusionists — Live From Broadway for shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10, at the Lutcher Theater

The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Audiences will witness stunning acts of grand illusion, levitation, mind reading, disappearance and, for the first time ever in history, a full-view water torture escape.

Performed by the acclaimed escapologist, Andrew Basso will hold his breath for over four minutes while attempting to escape from his underwater cell.

This group of world-class performers take their cue from the showmanship of the great illusionists of the past such as Harry Houdini and pair it with a new and updated contemporary aesthetic, whose set and costume design lend the genre a theatricality and artistry that has rarely been seen before.

The seven stars, each a master in their own field, include the Manipulator, An Ha Lim, first-place winner at Korea’s Busan International Magic Competition (2006), Italy Club Convention Manipulation (2006) and World Magic Seminar in Asia (2007). He was also a Golden Lion Award winner at the World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas (2008).

The Anti-Conjuror Dan Sperry is described as Marilyn Manson meets David Copperfield. Sperry combines the art of magic with the macabre and is one of the Top-10 most Googled people, thanks to a legendary “America’s Got Talent” appearance. He’s not for the faint of heart.

The Trickster, Jeff Hobson, is the epitome of glamour and showmanship. Hobson has audiences laughing long after the curtain goes down, but don’t be fooled by his innocent appearance.

Escapologist Andrew Basso from Italy considers Houdini his hero and is fast becoming one of the world’s most popular illusionists. He is the only person in the world to perform Houdini’s famous Water Torture Cell with absolutely no covers. Explosives, water boxes, handcuffs, chains, padlocks, straightjackets, cars bursting into flames ... his escapes place him within seconds of death and have audiences all over the world frozen in suspense and disbelief.

The Inventor, Kevin James, known for innovative illusions, is an inventor, comedian and collector of the strange and unusual. James is one of the most prolific inventors of magic in the world and has created some of the most celebrated illusions of the last century.

His unique comedy and magic have gained him a reputation as a world-class visual artist. His fresh approach has allowed him to headline in some of the world’s top theatres. He has performed on television in 89 countries. Some of his past performances include starring at the famous Crazy Horse in Paris, and performances for the Prince of Monaco, Prince of Bahrain and the Sultan of Dubai. In Las Vegas, he has headlined in almost every major casino.

James’ ideas have made their way into the shows of other famous magicians like Penn & Teller and David Copperfield. He received a Creative Fellowship Award from The Academy of Magical Arts and Sciences in Hollywood in 2004.

Colin Cloud, who is known as the Deductionist, is one of the greatest thought-readers of all time and is a psychic savant known as a real-life Sherlock Holmes. He’ll know what you’ve had for lunch, where you’ve been that day, what you do for a living, the car you drive, even your PIN code. He’ll read you like a book. He’s already sure you’re quite the page-turner.

Last but not least, there’s the Daredevil, Jonathan Goodwin. Goodwin is widely considered one of the most creative, skilled and, frankly, crazy stunt performers in the world. He is an accomplished knife thrower, archer, escape artist, fakir, martial artist, free diver and free climber. Unlike the other performers in the show, Jonathan is not a magician or illusionist but he will leave the audience breathless with his death-defying stunts. Goodwin has been hanged, buried alive, hung by his toes from helicopters, burned at the stake, attacked by sharks, and even sewn up inside a dead cow, to name just a few of the terrifying and insane stunts his mother wishes he hadn’t tried.

Tickets are $40-$65 and can be purchased online at lutcher.org or by calling (409) 886-5535.

The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Ave in downtown Orange.