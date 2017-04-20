Jeff Dunham @ Ford Arena

International comedy/ventriloquist sensation Jeff Dunham will perform at Ford Arena on Sunday, April 23, with an afternoon showtime of 3 p.m. The Perfectly Unbalanced Tour will feature his cast of characters, which includes the puppets Walter, Peanut, José Jalapeño on a Stick and others. Over the past 46 years, Dunham and his world famous characters have garnered numerous accolades, from being named Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list of Most Powerful Entertainers, as well as setting the Guinness World Records for the “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour,” to setting the record for viewership on Comedy Central. He has sold more than 7 million DVDs worldwide and has nearly a billion views on YouTube. Tickets are $36.50-$46.50 at the Ford Park box office, ticketmaster.com and by phone at (800) 745-3000. Ford Arena is located at 5115 IH-10 S. in Beaumont.