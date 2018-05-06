Jefferson Theatre hosts pre-renovation shows

The historic Jefferson Theatre has been a mecca of entertainment since its inception in 1927 when noted architect Emile Weil designed the building for Jefferson Amusement Company by the tune of $1 million.

The Jefferson has hosted all the stars who have come to Beaumont including James Stewart for the movie premier of It’s a Wonderful Life, along with director Frank Capra, in 1946.

The building saw a complete restoration and renovation in 2000, and was opened again several years later. Lenny Caballero, hired in 2013 by the City of Beaumont as the director of event facilities, and his staff have done a tremendous job continuing to book great shows at the Jefferson, but the time has come once again for the Jefferson to go on hiatus while it sees repairs.

“The main project will be fixing the ceiling in the entire theatre,” said Caballero. “It’s a moisture problem in the attic, and it will require a lot of scaffolding in the building, so it’s going to take several months to do. We hope to have it all wrapped up and ready to go in late September.”

Caballero added that while the ceiling is being fixed and the building is closed, they will take advantage and work on other areas of the Jefferson, including on a bar expansion, plus updating the dressing rooms and other maintenance.

But before the Jefferson closes for repairs in mid June, there are several shows on the calendar.

The Bobby Bones “Red Hood Comedy Tour” on Friday, May 11, sold out in early January. It was the second straight sell out for Bones in Beaumont as his show in 2016 at the Jefferson sold out in less than 10 minutes.

Known for his nationally syndicated morning show on country radio called The Bobby Bones Show, Bobby has built his career on the ability to multitask. He’s not only a radio DJ, but also a best-selling author, chart-topping recording artist, TV personality and philanthropist. Bones’ morning show can be heard daily in Southeast Texas from 5-9 a.m. on KYKR 95.1 FM.

Tickets are still available for Marty Haggard: “A Tribute to My Dad” on Saturday, May 12. Marty, the eldest son of one of the greatest county music singers of all time — Merle Haggard —will pay homage to his father, who passed away in 2016, with stories, songs, memories and more.

Merle saw 38 of his songs hit No. 1 including timeless classics like “Mama Tried,” “Okie from Muskogee,” “Kentucky Gambler,” “Big City,” “Bar Room Buddies,” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Star,” “Yesterday’s Wine,” “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink” and “Rainbow Stew.”

Merle also received countless awards like a Kennedy Center Honor, BMI Icon Award, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award along with being a member of several Halls of Fame.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or the Beaumont Civic Center box office. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the show.

Who is the better band? The Beatles or the Rolling Stone? The debate may be settled during a concert of epic proportions Friday, May 18, at 7 p.m. during the Beatles vs. Stones — A...

