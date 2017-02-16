Joey Alexander - Cullen Theater

With appearances on the Grammy Awards, 60 Minutes, and performances at several famed jazz festivals all around the world, Joey Alexander will make his Houston debut Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. in the Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center, presented by Society for the Performing Arts.

After first encountering the piano at the age of 6, Alexander was quickly playing jazz standards from his father’s record collection by ear. Born on the island of Bali, Joey was “discovered” by Wynton Marsalis in 2014 in Jakarta, who then flew him to New York City to participate in his all-star Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala.

Alexander has received widespread acclaim in just a few short years, including performing at the Jazz Foundation of America at the Apollo, and the 2016 Grammy Awards, where he made history as one of the youngest nominees and performers ever.

With two stellar musicians by his side, Alexander offers up fresh, youthful takes on jazz standards in his distinctive style, proving himself a true professional far beyond his 13 years.

The Wortham Theater is at 501 Texas Ave. in downtown Houston. Tickets are $43-78 and can be purchased online at spahouston.org or by phone at (713) 227-4772.