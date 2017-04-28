Karbach Pub Crawl
Karbach Brewing Company is hosting a pub crawl on Saturday, April 29 in Beaumont from 2-6 p.m. Pub crawl stops include Thirsty’s (229 Dowlen Rd), MacKenzie’s Pub (229 Dowlen Rd), Bar Local (6358 Phelan Blvd), The Grill (6680 Calder Ave) and The West (6445 Calder Ave). Make sure to visit the Karbach rep at each spot then pick up a commemorative glass at 6 p.m. at The West. Karbach Brewing Co. was founded in 2011 and located on Karbach Street in Houston. Karbach is currently undergoing a $4.5 million expansion to build a 43,800 square-foot facility that will include a dry storage, keg filling line, new barrel ageing space and 11,200 square foot cooler.