There is still time to purchase a ticket to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas Foundation’s eighth annual La Soirée on Saturday, Jan. 21, and take a journey down the Silk Road from India to Istanbul, all inside the Beaumont Civic Center and for a great cause.

The theme is Arabian Nights, and guests enter the Royal Sultan’s palace for the party of the year. A profusion of light, color, sights, sounds and dances from around the world will transport those in attendance to another place in time

Tickets start at $250 each.

The festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a reception and a silent auction that will feature plenty of trips and experiences. Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m., and guests are in for a treat. Bombay Brasserie from Houston will serve authentic Indian cuisine while Bando’s will prepare a Lebanese menu.

Chairpersons of the event are Ayna and John Pat Parsons.

Also returning this year will be musical entertainment from the Party Crashers, who will take the stage at 9 p.m. Led by the extraordinary vocal talents of top-selling recording artists Jenny J, Danny Savage and Gray, Party Crashers perform their show all over the world, bringing their unique blend of energy, choreography, staging, impersonations, medleys and all-out fun. They are incredibly versatile, covering everything from classic rock to country, from Latin to today’s pop hits.

Through the generosity of the committee members and supporters, the Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas Foundation has been able to assist the hospital with projects to serve all. Past Soirées have supported the creation of the Dauphin Women’s Center, a makeover at the Julie and Ben Rogers Cancer Institute, and most recently, updated equipment for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Tickets and table sponsorships for the event are available by calling (409) 212-6110.