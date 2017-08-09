Music fans can relive “Beatlemania” on Saturday, Aug. 5, as the Liverpool Legends Beatles Tribute returns to Beaumont to play the Jefferson Theatre at 7 p.m.

The four talented musicians and actors were handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles. Louise’s involvement with Liverpool Legends makes them the only band in the world with a close, direct biological link to the original Fab Four!

Liverpool Legends perform songs spanning the entire career of The Beatles and on through the solo years. With precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects, they will make you feel like you are watching the real thing, giving you the complete Beatles experience.

Celebrating their 10th season headlining their own production in Branson, Missouri, Liverpool Legends have been voted Best New Show, Best Band, Best Show, and received the prestigious Visitors’ Choice Award for Entertainer of The Year for consecutive years. The band received national attention as they re-created The Beatles famed 1966 concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Members of Liverpool Legends have toured the world, playing in historic venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Cavern Club in Liverpool, recording at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London and performing with Denny Laine (co-founder of Wings with Paul McCartney), Pete Best (the original Beatles drummer) and the Boston Pops. They appeared on The Travel Channel’s “Beatlemania Britain” and headlined “International Beatles Week” in Liverpool where 100,000 Beatles fans jammed Victoria Street to hear them in concert.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or the Beaumont Civic Center box office. The Jefferson Theatre is at 345 Fannin St. in downtown Beaumont.