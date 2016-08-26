Lutcher announces 2016-17 lineup

The 2016-17 lineup has been announced for the 37th season at the Lutcher Theater (707 Main) in Orange, and it includes 13 incredible shows and begins with a Broadway favorite that kicking off it’s national tour, Mamma Mia! on Oct. 4.

That’s followed by a diverse lineup of spectacular shows that promises something for everyone.

“When I met with agents and producers last year to book this season, it became evident that the 2016-17 Lutcher Season could include some exciting Broadway shows coming to Southeast Texas for the first time,” said Jim Clark, managing director of the Lutcher Theater.

“The producer of Mamma Mia!, an old friend, got ahold of me to see if we’d be interested in hosting the farewell cast of Mamma Mia! for their rehearsals and mounting of their farewell tour,” said Clark. “It’ll be an exciting start for the 37th season at the Lutcher when actors, producers, directors, choreographers and scenic and lighting designers arrive.”

Also on the Lutcher schedule are Elf, Dirty Dancing, Broadway Christmas Wonderland, Pippin, Into the Woods, Barefoot in the Park, The Illusionists — Live from Broadway, 42nd Street, Greater Tuna and Once.

Six of these 13 events are scheduled for two performances, and several offer matinee options.

“I’m excited that we get to bring Elf, Dirty Dancing, Pippin, The Illusionists and Once to our audiences for the first time,” added Clark.

Returning is Maestro Chelsea Tipton and the Symphony of Southeast Texas for the Symphony at Shangri La on Oct. 16, and Grammy winner Chris Botti will team up with the symphony for a grand evening of great jazz and symphonic hits on Nov. 29.

“Two exciting events with the Symphony of Southeast Texas allow us to showcase Chelsea Tipton and the fine musicians of the Symphony of Southeast Texas,” said Clark.”

There are also six Lutcher Incredible Kids shows scheduled. Those are A Year with Frog and Toad on Nov. 1; Everybody’s Hero: the Jackie Robinson Story on Jan. 17; The Ugly Duckling & The Tortoise and the Hare on Feb. 10; Rock the Presidents on Feb. 17; Lights! Camera! Match! on March 27; and Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters on April 10.

Lutcher Incredible Kids is one of the largest performing arts series of national and international touring companies for children in the Southwest.

Season ticket packages are on sale now and for the first time ever, patrons will be able to log online to lutcher.org to created their own packages and order season tickets.

Individual performance tickets will be available for purchase beginning Aug. 30.

The Lutcher Theater Service Guild is also seeking individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to help promote and support the arts and the Lutcher in our community. For information about volunteering, call (409) 886-5535.

Mamma Mia! — Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Symphony at Shangri La — Sunday, Oct. 16, 5 p.m.

Elf the Musical — Saturday, Nov. 12, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Dirty Dancing — Tuesday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m. & Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2 p.m.

Chris Botti & The Symphony SOST — Tuesday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway Christmas Wonderland — Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Pippin — Saturday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Into the Woods — Tuesday, Feb. 21 & Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Barefoot in the Park — Friday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.

The Illusionists — Friday, March 10, 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

42nd Street — Thursday, March 16 & Friday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.

Greater Tuna — Tuesday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.

Once — Saturday, April 15, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.