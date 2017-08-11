Lutcher Theater 2017-2018 season of performing arts

From “Kinky Boots to Cinderella slippers” the upcoming Lutcher Theater season presents 13 incredible and diverse events, including eight Broadway shows, an unprecedented musical act, contemporary dance, a spectacular holiday family event and the ever-popular fall outdoor concert event, Symphony at Shangri La featuring the Symphony of Southeast Texas.

Season tickets are on sale now, and individual show tickets can be purchased Friday, Aug. 11, at www.lutcher.org, the Lutcher box office or by calling (409) 886-5535.

One of many shows highlighting the season comes Thursday, Jan. 25, with A Night With Janis Joplin. Fueled by unforgettable songs, a remarkable cast and breakout performances, A Night With Janis Joplin, written and directed by Randy Johnson, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences – icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest legend.

Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and almost overnight, became the queen of rock ‘n’ roll. The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Now everyone is invited to share an evening with the woman and her music; hear iconic songs such as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby” and “Summertime.”

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece Rent returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production Tuesday, Oct. 24. A re-imagining of Puccini’s La Bohème, Rent follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters – love.

The Texas Tenors are the No. 1 vocal group in the history of NBC’s America’s Got Talent and they will bring Christmas cheer in a fun-filled show Deep in the Heart of Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 16, that is guaranteed to fill your heart with the holiday spirit.

From “Unchained Melody” to “O Holy Night,” the Texas Tenors offer a unique blend of country, classical and holiday favorites. The whole family will enjoy this fun-filled evening featuring breath-taking vocals, humor and irresistible charm.

Amazing Grace is a new original musical based on the awe-inspiring true story behind the world’s most beloved song. A captivating tale of romance, rebellion, and redemption, this radiant production follows one man whose incredible journey ignited a historic wave of change on Wednesday, March 21.

A show that is sure to get a lot of attention from fans of any age — Cinderella — is set for Friday, Jan. 19, and Saturday, Jan. 20. From the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific, experience Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Tony Award-winning Broadway audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale.

Music lovers of the Beatles will want to circle Thursday, April 5, on their calendars for Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of their album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

For the first time ever, Rain will bring the historic record to life in its entirety for this psychedelic multimedia spectacular with a mind-blowing performance that takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-not theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles.

And for the season finale, the No. 1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history comes to the Lutcher stage for the first time for two performances on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21. Chicago the Musical is a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, one show-stopping song after another, and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. It also stars actor John O’Hurley of Seinfeld fame.