Lyle Lovett with John Hiatt - Jefferson Theatre

Enjoy a rare and intimate acoustic concert featuring four-time Grammy winner Lyle Lovett with John Hiatt at the historic Jefferson Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. Lovett, born in Houston, was awarded the Trailblazer Award by the Americana Music Association and received the Distinguished Alumnus Award by Texas A&M in 2015. He’s recorded 14 albums and also starred in many television shows and on the big screen. Hiatt, of Indiana, has recorded 22 albums and has written songs for artists such as Aaron Neville, Bob Dylan, Buddy Guy, Chaka Khan, Jimmy Buffett and Three Dog Night, just to name a few. Tickets are $45-$85 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the Civic Center box office. The Jefferson Theatre is at 345 Fannin in downtown Beaumont. For show information, call (409) 838-3435.