The 25th annual Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas will be bigger and better than ever when the festivities kick off on Thursday, Feb. 23, and last through the weekend ending Sunday, Feb. 26. All the festivities take place in downtown Port Arthur.

There’s plenty of food with more than 40 vendors, which include pork kabobs, corn dogs, pizza, funnel cakes, burgers, anything on a stick and of course plenty of pistolettes.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday and the first parade will be the Lamar State College Port Arthur Parade that starts at the Carl Parker Center.

Live music on Thursday includes performances by Rhythm of the Heart and Bag of Donuts from New Orleans.

Friday, gates will open at 6 p.m. with parades beginning at 7 p.m. including the Golf Cart/ATV Parade and the Valero Krewe of Krewes Parade.

Music begins at 7 p.m. with Parker McCollum and is headlined by Texas Country artist Casey Donahew at 9 p.m.

The party gets started early Saturday with gates opening at 10 a.m. Parades will be held throughout the day beginning with Krewes Royalty March at 2 p.m. followed by Motorcycle Showcase Parade at 5:30 p.m. and the big one, Total Krewe of Aurora Grand Parade, at 6 p.m.

The music lineup for Saturday is Tin Pan Alley (2:30 p.m.), Step Rideau (5:30 p.m.), Livin’ Proof (8:30 p.m.), followed by the headliner, Texas Country musician Granger Smith.

Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas will conclude Sunday with gates opening at noon. At 2 p.m., the Umbrella Brigade Parade will take place, along with the Munchkin Parade at 3 p.m. and the Motor Parade at 4 p.m.

Sunday’s musical lineup is the Junior Gordon Band at 3:30 p.m. and Brian Jack and the Zydeco Gamblers at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at mardigrasportarthur.com. Prices are $5 on Thursday, $15 on Friday, $15 on Saturday, and $10 on Sunday. Kids under 12 get in for free.

There will also be a carnival midway with over 30 rides, a laser show each night, plus a petting zoo, Lucha Libre Wrestling on Friday and Sunday, camel and pony rides and much more.

New this year is the Elite Redfish Series Classic Championship. Each day, tournament weigh-in will be at 4 p.m. at the Redfish Stage, 800 block of Procter Street. Be sure to arrive early to see the Super 7 winners as they proudly display their catch of the day.

Don’t forget to check out the world famous Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Clydesdales.