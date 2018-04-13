More than 60 vendors inside both Ford Arena, Ford Exhibit Hall

Whether you are a novice, rookie or idolized Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, what better time than to attend the Home Expo 2018 show in Beaumont on Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22.

A strong housing market as well as rebuilding efforts from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria had homeowners spending substantially more on home improvement projects per the Home Advisor’s 2017 True Cost Report. The report showed individuals were spending an average of $5,157 on home projects within the last year, which was $1,869 more than 2016, and nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said they plan to spend that much or more in the coming year.

In fact, a report by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University projects that Americans will spend nearly $340 billion in 2018 to remodel their homes.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Remodelers echoed the forecast for this year. The NAHB predicts that remodeling spending for owner-occupied single-family homes will increase 4.9 percent in 2018 over 2017 and an additional 0.6 percent in 2019.

Add that to the recent popularity of remodeling television shows on networks like HGTV and DIY, and the remodel, repair, flip craze is at an all time high.

With many still living in trailers and working on their gutted homes, this is also a perfect time for those who are still in need of services due to Hurricane Harvey to find them. SBA loans and FEMA funds continue to arrive. Get educated on all the latest options for including modern trends for homes as well as energy efficient projects.

Visit with more than 60 vendors inside both Ford Arena and Ford Exhibit Hall and explore all the latest and looks for indoor and outdoor living, interior design, remodeling contractors, plus connect with professionals that fit all your remodeling needs. Plus hourly door prizes will be given away from on-side vendors.

“The very popular Home Expo show has had a longstanding history in Southeast Texas,” said organizer Donna Little. “Every year, from 1982 to 2014, the show has been a great resource for those in the area.”

Vendors such as Beaumont Relief Windows, Brick & Stone, and World Wide Homes will be in attendance, offering AC units for half the price of traditional units; Premier Woodworks will offer custom CNC wood designs; and Magnum Ironworks, which has designed pieces for Mark Chesnutt and Lou Ferrigno, will feature customized metal art designs.

Houzz, who is one of the leaders in home remodeling and design, released its top home design trends for 2018:

Dedicated shopping and baking stations:

Matte black finishes

Vintage lighting

More color in kitchens

Antibacterial materials

Dining tables in the kitchen

Wallpaper-like tile

Glass insert for tub-shower combos

Concrete accents

Bold-colored sofas

Defining kitchens in open floor plans

Florals

Millwork feature walls and detailing

Casual and calm modern bedrooms

Many people throughout the area are still reeling the effects of Hurricane Harvey, and Little said there will be vendors at the expo with information regarding SBA loans, credit repair, and mortgages.

“The show will also have plenty of décor items as well as women’s clothing,” added Little. “Vendors at the show will be offering discounts on products such as pest control, décor items, remodeling, home improvements and more.”

A non-profit that the Expo show is working closely with is Sweet Pups rescue, sanctuary and spay program. Dog lovers are encouraged to stop by their booth to see all the programs they have to offer.

Coinciding with the Home Expo show at Ford Park is the Harbor Foundation’s ninth annual Butterfly Release on April 21 at 1:45 outside near the Exhibit Hall, and Little invites all those who attend the butterfly release to also visit the expo.

Expo times are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 22. Admission is $5.

There is vendor space still available by calling (409) 782-4316 or (409) 782-2985.