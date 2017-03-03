A highly anticipated event on the crowded festival calendar arrives in Mid-County on March 14. The 44th annual Nederland Heritage Festival welcomes 100,000 friends and neighbors through March 19 for an annual outpouring of fun, entertainment, music, crafts and carnival rides, as well as a delicious array of fair food.

The festival grounds are at 1523 Boston Ave. This family-friendly event is dedicated to providing a safe, secure environment for Mom, Dad, the kids, seniors — all segments of the community, and not just the fine folks of Mid-County. No alcoholic beverages are sold at the festival or allowed on the premises. Parking is free.

The scheduling couldn’t have been any better. Many local school districts will be on Spring Break during this week including Nederland, Port Neches-Groves, Port Arthur Memorial and Beaumont ISD, in addition to Lamar University.

The NHF gets underway on Tuesday, March, 14 from 4-11 p.m. A special $25 armband allows you to ride all your favorites as many times as you want on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The armband can be purchased at any ticket booth inside the carnival. GoldStar Amusements will provide the midway entertainment. Goldstar is a family-operated business with a great history in the carnival industry. They’ve spent many years perfecting their show and provide what they say is safe, quality entertainment for all ages.

Performing on stage will be the Skeeter Jones Trio at 7 p.m. followed by Monte Montgomery at 8:30 p.m.

NHF hours will be the same (4-11 p.m.) on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The musical act on Wednesday is country band Centerfire (7 p.m.); popular acoustic duo Curse & The Cure will play Thursday at 7 p.m.; and get ready to dance and enjoy zydeco on Friday with Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, will see a full day of events beginning the chili cook-off at 8 a.m. Judging takes place at 1 p.m. Tasting cups will be sold.

The popular NHF Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. starting at 21st Street and Nederland Avenue and proceeding east on Nederland Avenue to 12th Street, left to Boston Avenue then left to 14th Street.

There will also be a motorcycle and car show, crawfish races, petting zoo and more.

The Craft & Collectable Market will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon – 5 p.m. on Sunday and feature one of the largest craft markets in the area. More than 120 vendors and craftsmen will be on hand at the bus barn and around the administration building of the Nederland Independent School District. The concrete area and shell covering make it easy to maneuver strollers and wheelchairs.

Carnival hours for Saturday are 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday musical entertainment features the Tonalta School of Music from noon – 2 p.m., Section 51 from Lamar State College Port Arthur from 3-4 p.m., and Midnight River Choir from 7-10 p.m.

The finale is set for Sunday, March 19, with the carnival open from noon – 6 p.m.

There will also be a washer tournament beginning at 2 p.m. Registration is $10 and open to all ages and teams. Prizes will be award for first and second place.

The NHF will also host a daily treasure hunt beginning Monday, March 13, and running through Friday, March 17. Clues will be given each night at 7 p.m. on the Nederland Heritage Festival Facebook page and the Nederland Police Department. There will be a $50 prize Monday-Thursday and a $300 prize on Friday.

There is still time to sign up for the NHF Fun Run, which takes place Sunday, March 5, at Nederland Bulldog Stadium (200 21st St). Registration is 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and race day registration fee is $20. The Tiny Tot Dash (200 meters) will begin at 2 p.m. followed by the men’s 1-mile run/walk at 2:20 p.m. and the women’s 1-mile run/walk at 2:40 p.m.

Proceeds are put right back into the community. The funds become part of the Nederland Heritage Festival Foundation, which in turn uses the proceeds to benefit the community. Each year the foundation donates money to the police and fire departments, city parks, the city library and other entities that benefit the people of Nederland.

For complete festival information, view online nederlandhf.org.