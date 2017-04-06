The Oaks Historic District Preservation Bash

The Oaks Historic District Neighborhood Association is hosting its annual Preservation Bash on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s Bash is titled “Birds and Bubbly” and will be held at the corner of Eighth Street and Long at 2395 Long Ave. in Beaumont. The outdoor event will feature a Cajun-themed menu plus take a sip of the signature cocktail — The Silky. Enjoy live entertainment by Katie Whitney & The Draw plus a silent auction. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the door. Proceeds will benefit the Oaks Historic District, the first area within the city of Beaumont recognized for its history and architecture. The district’s goal is to protect, preserve and enhance structures within one of the city’s most historic areas, Old Town, and to stabilize and improve property values, foster civic pride, and promote the use of landmarks to educate and entertain. The district also grants scholarships to local students and funds special projects such as Dogtoberfest, art bike racks along Calder Avenue and more. For more information, call (409) 540-2706.