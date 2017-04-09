'Once' coming to the Lutcher for one night only

Once has been touted the musical that “breaks the rules, challenges expectations and delights audiences with something they didn’t realize they were longing for.” The eight-time Tony Award winner for Best Musical and winner of the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album will play the Lutcher Theater in Orange for one performance only — Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m.

Once is based on the 2007 film by the same name, which tells the story of an Irish street musician named Guy and an unnamed Czech immigrant, drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, their unexpected friendship and collaboration evolves into a powerful but complicated romance, heightened by the raw emotion of the songs they create together.

Playing Guy will be Sam Cieri. A Florida native, Cieri was once was a dueling piano player at The Mirage in Las Vegas, then played music in the New York City subways to pay the bills, and after a quick stint as a motorcycle salesman, he went to theater.

Mackenzie Lesser-Roy, who will play Guy’s Czech collaborator, was born in New York and schooled at The Boston Conservatory. This is her first national tour.

The Oscar winning independent Irish film was shot in 17 days with a small budget of $150,000. It went on to gross $20 million, becoming a critically acclaimed international smash. The movie stars Glen Hansard from the popular Irish rock band The Frames, and Markéta Irglová. Hansard and Irglová won the 2007 Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Falling Slowly” and the Los Angeles Film Critics Award for Best Music.

Once features the Academy Award-winning music and lyrics of Hansard and Irglová, a book by award-winning Irish playwright and screenwriter Enda Walsh (Penelope, Hunger, The New Electric Ballroom), direction by the acclaimed Scottish director of Black Watch, John Tiffany, movement by Steven Hoggett (Black Watch, American Idiot) and music supervision and orchestrations by Martin Lowe (Mamma Mia!). The set and costume design are by five-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley (The Coast of Utopia, Mary Poppins), lighting design is by Tony winner Natasha Katz (Aida, The Coast of Utopia), and sound design is by Clive Goodwin.

After a run at the American Repertory Theater and New York Theater Workshop, Once made its Broadway debut in March 2012 and saw 1,167 performances before closing in January 2015. The musical also saw runs in the West End of London, Australia, Dublin, Seoul and Toronto.

Tickets for the performance are $40-$70 and can be purchased online at lutcher.org or by calling (409) 886-5535.