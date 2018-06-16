Get up close and personal with the Houston Astros at their annual Picnic in the Park on Sunday, June 24. Picnic In The Park will feature an picnic buffet on the Minute Maid Park outfield, a 45-minute autograph session with Astros players and more family friendly activities, following the Astros 1:10 p.m. game against the Kansas City Royals. All proceeds of this charitable fundraiser will benefit the Astros Foundation’s cornerstone youth baseball and softball programs in the Greater Houston area.

Children two years of age or younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Youth tickets are available for fans 3-14 years old, and must be accompanied by a ticketed adult. Fans 15 years of age or older require an adult ticket. All tickets must be purchased in advance and are limited in availability, so fans are encouraged to purchase their Picnic In the Park tickets early. The Basic Package is $200 for an adult ticket and $50 for children 3-14 and includes a game ticket, picnic admission, food and beverage buffet, one picnic mat, and one T-shirt.

Premium package ($500) includes a Field Club game ticket, postgame picnic admission, private meet and greet with select Astros players, exclusive access to food and beverage buffet, picnic mat and Picnic in the Park T-shirt.

Minute Maid Park is at 501 Crawford St. in downtown Houston. For more information, view astros.com.