Pour Les Enfants Garth House, Beaumont • Thursday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.

It’s not too late to reserve your spot for the 27th annual Pour Les Enfants hosted by the Garth House (1895 McFadden) on Thursday, Nov. 16 beginning at 6 p.m. Along with the great dinner will be live and silent auctions. Tickets are $100, and reservations can be made online at garthhouse.org or by calling (409) 838-9084. Proceeds will benefit the Garth House, which since 1991 has worked with over 7,500 children and their families. The children have a safe home-like environment to tell their stories, which are digitally recorded so investigative agencies can view the DVD’s instead of repeatedly questioning the children. Teddy bears, kindness, and smiles surround hurting, sad children. The Garth House also provides counseling to help children and non-offending family members deal with their situation and begin the healing process. The Garth House is dedicated to breaking the cycle of child abuse one child at a time. The Garth House, Mickey Mehaffy Children’s Advocacy Program was named in memory of former Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Mickey Mehaffy, recognizing her personal endeavors to enrich the lives of Southeast Texas Children.