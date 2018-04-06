Loved by generations, the longest running game show in television history is coming to Beaumont on Thursday, Nov. 15 as The Price is Right Live stage show takes over Ford Arena. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person.

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold out audiences for more than 10 years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The most successful gameshow ever created, with 20 Emmys to its name, The Price Is Right began its life in the U.S. back in 1956 and is still the highest-rated daytime show in the country. It continues to be a runaway success all over the world.

Contestants are invited to ‘come on down’ from the studio audience and then guess the correct price of everyday consumer goods. Winnings are big, and the atmosphere is electric.

Tickets to The Price is Right Live go on sale Friday, April 13, at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at (800) 745-3000. Prices are $29-$49.