Pringles get LOUD, plus Keurig beer?

Pringles potato snacks have been around for more than 50 years, and now the makers want to know if you have a craving for a snack with a kick.

The Kellogg owed company is introducing five new LOUD flavors — Super Cheesy Italian, Mighty Margarita Pizza, Spicy Queso, Salsa Fiesta and Fiery Chili Lime.

There are not only new flavors, but also a new make of corn and grain-based veggie crisps with a crunchy texture, along with a new design.

“You don’t just eat ’em.”

Make a “run for the border” to Taco Bell to get a taste of some new items, or the return of some favorites such as the Double Stuffed Taco that comes three ways: Nacho Crunch, Cool Habanero and Spicy Sweet. The Double Stuffed Tacos are just a buck each. We recommend you grab all three. Get one Double Stuffed Taco with a regular Taco and regular Burrito for only $5.

Jack in the Box has a fantastic deal called “More Bang for Your Buck,” which includes two delicious tacos, Jr. Jumbo Jack, small fries and a drink for just $4.

Dairy Queen’s Blizzard of the Month for January is the Salted Caramel Truffle, which features salted caramel truffles, buttery toffee pieces, cocoa fudge, and choco-chunks blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.

DQ has also introduced a combo meal of their own called a $5 Buck Lunch that has a new Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger with fries, drink and small sundae.

Not to be outdone on the pizza side of things, Little Caesars has debuted a $5 menu. Selection includes the new Cinnamon Loaded Crazy Bites, eight-piece Caesar Wings, four 20-ounce Pepsi products, or a large pepperoni pizza.

At participating locations you can feast on the return of the “All You Can Eat Pancakes” at IHOP for $4.99 through Feb. 12.

Weinerschnitzel is known as the “World’s Most Wanted Weiner,” but it is reviving the pastrami sandwich. Yum!

Also returning to Church’s are their Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders, which are all-white-meat tender strips that are dipped in Church’s famous honey-butter biscuit batter, then fried to a delicious golden brown and paired with sweet honey-butter dipping sauce.

And finally, the coffee pioneer Keurig, known for its single-serve coffee machines, is teaming up with Anheuser-Busch to create a brewing device that dispenses beer.

The venture will build on the Keurig KOLD technology and system innovation and AB InBev’s brewing and packaging technology, and evolve them within the realm of the full adult beverage category, including beer, spirits, cocktails and mixers

“We’re thrilled to be moving forward with this joint venture and look forward to working closely with the Keurig Green Mountain team to explore the possibilities of what we can achieve together,” said Nathaniel Davis, CEO of the new venture via press release. “We can’t wait to get started.”