Rocktoberfest Jefferson Theatre, Beaumont Friday, Oct. 27
The City of Beaumont’s annual Rocktoberfest will take place Friday, Oct. 27, at the Jefferson Theatre with both inside and outside events. Sponsored by Saint Arnold Brewing Company and 2-Row/Del Papa Distributing, gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and feature food, beer and musical entertainment from the John Evans Band along with Cranford Hollow. There will also be a screening of the 1975 iconic musical screwball comedy The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, the Beaumont Civic Center box office or at the gate on the day of the event. For more information, call (409) 838-3435.