Set the Floor on Fiah – Zumba concert
Come ready to sweat, and to “Set the Floor on Fiah” on Sunday, April 30 at the Event Centre in downtown Beaumont for a high-energy Zumba fitness concert featuring Latin Urban recording artist Watatah Fiah Lion and Zumba Jammer Mauricio Camargo. Zumba is a dance fitness program created by Alberto “Beto” Perez in 1999 and involves aerobic and dance movements performed to high-energy music incorporating salsa, merengue, mambo, hip-hop and more. The event is from noon to 2 p.m. and tickets are $30. All proceeds will benefit Child Abuse Forensic Services (CAFS) of Beaumont. The Event Centre is located at 700 Crockett Street in downtown Beaumont.