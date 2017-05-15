Speedboats of the Deep South Racing Association (DSRA) will be roaring down the Sabine River in Orange at speeds of more than 100 mph during the Shootout on the Sabine, with plenty of high-octane outboard action on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, plus a special concert with one of the South’s best Cajun acts — Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin’ Cajuns.

Gates will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the City of Orange Boat Ramp at 1000 Simmons Drive. Admission to the event is free, and there will be food and adult beverage vendors onsite. No pets or coolers allowed.

There will be eight classes of boat racing, including the fan-favorite Outlaw racing class, where fans can expect to see boats that have the ability to reach speeds of more than 115 mph. The Outlaw class is considered the top fuel dragster of boat racing with few restrictions and no weight limits. Those boats run on methanol, alcohol and gasoline.

Fans can expect around 60 or so competitors from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee to take part in the Shootout on the Sabine.

“The boat races are always popular here, but we have made sure there are plenty of things to do throughout the day for adults and children,” said Brandy Judice, Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau coordinator. “The DSRA event is a great way to enjoy family-friendly fun.”

Kids can enjoy a dunking booth, bungee jumper and carnival games. Craft vendors will also be on-site as well as plenty of food choices including fajitas, nachos, beignets, links, red beans and rice, corn on the cob, and much more.

Fans who have never seen Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns perform live are in for a treat. The free concert will be held Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m.

Bergeron and his band have become one of the most sought-after Cajun acts as they have played all over the South at festivals, corporate events and nightclubs for more than 16 years.

Bergeron, who is paramedic for Acadian, is a singer-songwriter plus a top-notch accordion player. They’ve recorded six albums and have developed a loyal following who love their high-energy concerts.

“We play music at the highest level of energy the law will allow,” explained Bergeron. “We are going to have a whole lot of fun.”

Just recently, Bergeron has become quite the cook and entrepreneur with the Registered Coon Ass (RCA) Hotsauce and Cajun Seasoning.

“This event is a great way to promote tourism and bring live entertainment to the City of Orange,” added Judice.

Further event information can be obtained by calling the Orange CVB at (409) 883-1011.