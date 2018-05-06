Spindletop Center was born when Beaumont State Center and Life Resource joined forces to become a community mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities center that provides services in Jefferson, Orange, Hardin and Chambers counties.

To celebrate 45 years in the community, the center will host its largest fundraiser — the Spindletop Center Gala — on Friday, May 11, at the Beaumont Country Club from 7-10 p.m. During an evening titled “Enchanted Garden,” guests will enjoy games, activities, music, dinner, photo booth plus a secret garden, where you can solve the riddle to receive a password to enjoy a champagne bar and more. Come dressed in garden chic attire at the Beaumont Country Club (5355 Pine Street) at 7 p.m.

“The Spindletop Center provides a variety of behavioral health care services to people with mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities and chemical dependency,” said Heather Champion, Director of Business Development & Quality Assurance. “For our gala, we have an opportunity to highlight the wonderful programs and services devoted to individuals with mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities and substance use disorders. The first step to making a difference and helping someone improve their lives is to address the situation and talk about it openly and this helps to promote the idea, reduce stigma and get people talking about these things in the community.”

According to Champion, the Spindletop Center served 11,000 unduplicated individuals last year. The Center generated $3,523,289 in medication cost savings through their Pharmacy Assistance Program; provided 1,083 infants and toddlers with treatment for developmental delays; and served over 2,400 clients with the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team and Mental Health Deputy Teams, diverting them from inappropriate jail and hospital admissions.

You don’t have to have insurance or income for services at the Spindletop Center.

“Most of our money goes toward our human resources,” said Champion. “It takes people to make these services and programs work.”

That’s where the fundraising Gala comes in. Celebrate and have a good time while drawing awareness to a very serious topic.

Individual tickets are $150 and sponsorships begin at $2,500.

The second annual gala will also honor Gary Hidalgo, former Executive Director of The Arc of Greater Beaumont and former COO of Spindletop MHMR Services. The Center will also issue the Radiant Star Award to a consumer, employee and community members who have not only embraced the Center’s mission and vision, but have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life for those living with a disability in the community.

For more information, call (409) 839-2230.