St. Joseph's Day

Appetites for good food will convene on Friday, March 17 at the 15th annual Saint Joseph’s Day at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in downtown Beaumont at 700 Jefferson St.

A mouth-watering menu that includes traditional pasta Milanese, fried fish, plus traditional Italian vegetables like Mamie Fertitta’s famous Artichoke and Green Bean Casserole, and Lucille LeBlanc’s Cabbage Fritters, along with bread and dessert, will be served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. either dine-in or to-go.

Cost is a $12 donation per meal, and to-go orders can be purchased online at stanthonycathedral.org. Orders can also be faxed at (409) 833-8996.

And don’t forget the cookies. Available for purchase are Biscotti and Frosted Biscotti, fig cookies, coconut balls, and sesame seed cookies. Those can also be purchased online in advance.

For more information, call (409) 833-6433.