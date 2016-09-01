Star Wars: The Force Awakens outdoor screening

Sojourn Church and The Boomtown Film and Music Festival will a host free outdoor screening of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at the Event Centre on Sept. 10, beginning at dusk, around 6 p.m.

No theater in the galaxy could hold an adventure this big, so the movie will be projected onto a gigantic 30-foot by 60-foot screen inflated on the Great

Lawn in front of Beaumont’s the Event Centre just off MLK Parkway in Beaumont.

All the food, games and characters start at 6PM, with the movie rolling at

Dusk. Costumes are encouraged and local Star Wars re-enactors from Charitable Force will be available for photos before the movie starts.

Search for “Star Wars in the City” on Facebook.com for more information.