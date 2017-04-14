Steel Magnolias @ Betty Greenberg Center

The Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts is in the midst of hosting “Steel Magnolias” for three shows this weekend beginning Friday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. and two on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Written by Robert Harling as a play, “Steel Magnolias” made its Off-Broadway debut in 1987 then was adapted as a big screen release in 1989 starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirly MacLaine, Julia Roberts and Daryl Hannah. It finally made its Broadway debut in 2005 at the Lyceum Theatre.

A group of Louisiana women from Chinquapin Parish bond and gossip at a local beauty shop while following the marriage and motherhood of one of the customer’s daughters.

Truvy, played by Ashley McGlothlin, and her assistant Annelle (Marie Elise Panchot) run a beauty shop in town where all the ladies come to get their hair done and catch up on all the town’s happenings.

Gathered in the shop are Ouiser (Bryanne Tyler), who isn’t crazy but has “just been in a bad mood for 40 years”; the wealthy widow and eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Karen Chapman), who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader M’Lynn (Rachel Cain) and her daughter Shelby (Renee Celeste), who happens to be the prettiest girl in town and is set to marry a “good ole boy.”

Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (65 and older) and students and $10 for ages 12 and under. For more information, view beaumontcommunityplayers.com or call (409) 833-4664.

The Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts is located at 4155 Laurel Ave. in Beaumont.