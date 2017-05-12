Summer Lovin’

If you’re in the movie business, summer starts way before the official date. The sequel to “Guardians of the Galaxy” is slaying it at the box office right now, and there will soon be others vying for the top prize of highest grossing movie of the summer. Among the big blockbusters yet to come are the usual fare of superheroes—”Wonder Woman” (June 2) and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (July 7). Both are rumored to be good as is the third installment of “The Planet of the Apes” series with helmer Matt Reeves returning, and, of course, the rebel ape, Caesar.

Animation, comedies and thrillers: You can count on all of these genres because in the next few months it looks like they will all be well represented. Even Tom Cruise is back in a re-boot of the classic “The Mummy” (June 9). Another highly anticipated feature is Christopher Nolan’s, “Dunkirk,” which is shaping up to be an epic World War II movie in the footsteps of “Saving Private Ryan” (July 21).

Another interesting trend: There are no less than three female buddy pictures on their way. I guess women really do go to the theater. What a surprise! We’ve been trying to convince Hollywood for years to give us something in the summer months that doesn’t just appeal to men ages 18-24. “Rough Night” (June 16) with Scarlett Johannsen and Kate McKinnon is about a Las Vegas bachelorette party gone very wrong. “Girls Trip” features Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith as some gal pals that travel to New Orleans, and with “Fun Mom Dinner” (Aug. 4) starring Toni Collette, the title seems self-explanatory, until something goes awry.

Two very different but equally compelling thrillers are on the way, as well. “Atomic Blonde” (July 28) with Charlize Theron in the title role looks intriguing. It’s an action-packed spy caper set during the Cold War. And the big hit at Sundance was “Wind River” (Aug. 4) with Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner about an FBI investigation set on a Native American reservation in Wyoming. The draw to this is the script written by Taylor Sheridan, who also turned out two more critical hits, “Sicario” and “Hell or High Water.” This prolific actor turned writer is penning some great movies. This looks to be one of them.

There are also some smaller niche films coming with the “The Beguiled” (June 23) with Nicole Kidman and Colin Ferrell about a Civil War soldier recuperating from his wounds at a girl’s school. Expect a lot of sexual tension, but also look for the unexpected. This is a remake of the 1971 original starring Clint Eastwood and Geraldine Page.

The grand period piece is coming at the end of August when “Tulip Fever” opens. It’s a lush adaptation of the best-selling novel based in the mid-1600s in Amsterdam when both rich and poor bet on the tulip market, inflating it beyond what it could support. Some might remember the lecture Gordon Gekko (Michael Douglas) gives to his daughter’s fiancé (Shia LaBeouf) on the subject of tulip mania in the movie “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (2010). It was a fascinating time, and the movie version is set to be a visually stunning affair with a smart script from Tom Stoppard, who also penned “Shakespeare in Love.” Oscar winner Alicia Vikander plays a beautiful but poor young lady who marries a much older and much richer gentleman played by Christoph Waltz. Into their lives comes a portrait painter (Dane Dehaan) commissioned by the husband to paint the wife, but love interferes. It may be Oscar bait for many reasons, chief among them the costumes. In every frame Vikander looks like a woman right out of a Johannes Vermeer painting, an artist who lived and worked in Holland during that period.

This is just a summer sampling of what’s on the way. As with most summer seasons, there will be something for every age and every taste.