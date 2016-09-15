The Symphony of Southeast Texas – Cirque

The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) brings the magic of the well-known “Cirque” acrobats and performers front and center to the Julie Rogers Theatre stage, alongside the orchestra as they kick off their 64th season, for a thrilling evening Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. with “Cirque de la Symphonie,” an exciting adaptation of artistic performances widely seen in theaters and arenas everywhere.

Artists include the most amazing veterans of exceptional circus programs throughout the world — aerial flyers, acrobats, contortionists, dancers, jugglers, balancers and strongmen. These accomplished veterans include world record holders, gold-medal winners of international competitions, Olympians and some of the most original talent ever seen. Each artist’s performance is professionally choreographed to selections from great works such as Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” Bizet’s “Carmen Suite,” Brahms’ Symphony No. 3, Dvorak’s “Carnival Overture” and more. These classical masterpieces all transform into a new dimension as the aerialists fly overhead and acrobatic feats are performed.

Adding a stunning visual element to the concert experience, these aerialists and acrobats provide a three-dimensional entertainment extravaganza. According to their website, Cirque de la Symphonie is the only cirque company in the world that performs exclusively with symphony orchestras. Over 100 orchestras worldwide have featured Cirque de la Symphonie in sold-out venues, adding energy and excitement to the concert experience. Orchestras play with enhanced enthusiasm, while patrons marvel at the jaw-dropping spectacle of aerialists flying overhead and astonishing acrobatic feats.

This fusion of power and majesty of the live orchestra with the best of cirque artistry results in a spectacularly entertaining event. Single tickets are $26-$46 and can be purchased online at sost.org or (409) 892-2257. Season tickets are also available for $111-$193. The theater is as 765 Pearl in downtown Beaumont.