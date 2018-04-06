The Symphony of Southeast Texas: 'Javelins, Cannons & Glory'

The Symphony of Southeast Texas presents the final concert of its 65th season Saturday, April 7, at the Julie Rogers Theatre at 7:30 p.m. This anniversary season will end with a bang as the audience takes in Javelins, Cannons & Glory, a concert that has been characterized as Olympic, glorious and bombastic.

“This season finale is going to be the biggest and best yet,” said Maestro Chelsea Tipton, Music Director for the Symphony of Southeast Texas. “We have our Symphony chorus joining the orchestra on stage with the voluminous and colorful Poulenc Gloria, as well as surround sound offstage with brass and percussion players from Lamar University. It will be a sonic spectacular not to be missed.”

Michael Torke’s Javelin, originally commissioned for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s 50th anniversary, was also featured in that city’s Summer Olympics in 1996. The 591 measures together are but nine minutes long, thus rocketing us through the piece like a javelin through the air. Poulenc’s cherished Gloria features the SOST chorus in this masterpiece. They will end the evening with Tchaikovsky’s classic 1812 Overture with brass, cannons, and chorus for a glorious conclusion to a great year.

Ticket prices range from $26-$50.50 and can be purchased online at www.sost.org, by calling the Symphony office at (409) 892-2257.

The Julie Rogers Theatre is at 765 Pearl St. in downtown Beaumont.