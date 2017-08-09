The less fortunate in Beaumont rely heavily on the many programs Some Other Place has to offer. Founded in 1968 by the local religious community to address the unmet emergency needs of local residents, Some Other Place was created to give people looking for assistance somewhere to turn when they were told by other entities to go to “some other place” for relief.

Now, Some Other Place will turn to the community for help at the 15th annual A Tasting for Some Other Place fundraiser Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5-7 p.m.

A $10 ticket gets you inside the cool confines of the Beaumont Civic Center where you can taste bite-sized samples from more than 50 food vendors, restaurants, local businesses and churches, including Cooks 2 Dozen, Calder Baptist Church, Baptist Hospital, Seafarer’s Center, Wesley United Methodist Church, Christus St. Elizabeth, Italian American Society of Beaumont, Calder Woods and many more who will offer shrimp, meatballs, brisket and goodies such as Sub Zero ice cream. There will also be plenty of drinks such as Coke products, punch, Texjoy coffee and tea, water and more. Plus local favorite Mid-Life Crisis will perform on stage.

“Nonprofits are really having to depend more and more on fundraisers,” said Executive Director Paula O’Neal. “A Tasting helps us keep our doors open. This is our only fundraiser.”

According to O’Neal, the annual budget of Some Other Place is in excess of $800,000 per year and the target for this fundraiser is $100,000, which provides a month’s worth of operating expenses.

Some Other Place, a faith-based mission in Beaumont, is where people turn for emergency services in times of need and for ongoing programs like home-delivered meals, the Anne Rogers Vaxler Nutrition Center, Henry’s Place, the Back-to-School Program giving nearly 1,000 area students clothes and school supplies, Betty Kubala Resource Center, Miriam B. Rogers Community Center, John Terry Moore Thanksgiving Store and the Christmas “Giving Tree” Program, all of which provide assistance at no charge.

“For those who want to get off the streets and need some type of assistance to help them get off the streets, then we will do what we can to help them do that,” said O’Neal. “For those content with where they are, we are just a brief respite from the streets. It’s a place they can come to clean up, wash their clothes and get out of the sweltering heat, or cold, or mosquitoes.

“We also have an emergency service program for people who are needing food to take home to cook, clothing, help with medication or financial assistance with medication, utilities, rent, transportation – we never know one day to the next what someone is going to need help with,” O’Neal added. “We do interview them to try to ascertain if there is a legitimate need and whether or not our help will make a difference in the situation; then, we will do what we can to try to help them.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Some Other Place (590 Center, Beaumont), Jason’s Deli (Gateway Shopping Center and 535 Dowlen), participating congregations (look for the green sign) or at the door of the event.

The Beaumont Civic Center is at 701 Main St.

For more information about A Tasting for Some Other Place, call (409) 832-7976 or view someotherplacebeaumont.com.