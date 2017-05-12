Get your crab on at the 32nd annual Texas Crab Festival happening this Mother’s Day weekend from Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14, at Gregory Park (2292 Highway 87) in Crystal Beach. Admission is $10 on Friday and Saturday (children 12 and under free) and free on Sunday, which is Mother’s Day.

Enjoy a variety of fresh, unique crab and seafood dishes along with traditional festival favorites. Sit down to a table full of flavor with barbecue crabs, a big bowl of gumbo and a bucket of crawfish while you jam to music from the main stage.

This year’s music lineup includes crowd favorite, Grammy-winning Zydecajun artist Wayne Toups, on Friday night, a George Strait tribute on Saturday night, and Andy & The Dreamsicles on Sunday.

There’s also a Kids Stage featuring a ton of entertainment for young ones like the Sponge Bob Crab Crawl, balloon stomp, crab piñata and crab crafts. Don’t forget to check out the traditional Crab Legs Pageant and Wiener Dog Races.

Browse some of the most unique arts & crafts booths with local and nationally known artists who will be offering a variety of fine art, coastal crafts, handmade furniture, fun sculptures and yard art, jewelry and more.

Now operating as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Texas Crab Festival Charities ensures that 100 percent of net proceeds from the Crab Fest are given back to the residents of the Bolivar Peninsula in the form of grants, scholarships, donations and adult educational opportunities designed to better the lives of those living here – turning the tide for a brighter future.

For complete festival information, view texascrabfestival.org.