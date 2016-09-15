Known as the “Alligator Capital of Texas,” Anahuac will host the annual Texas Gator Fest from Friday, Sept. 11 – Sunday, Sept. 13, on the grounds of the historic Fort Anahuac Park (1704 S. Main St). It’s airboats, alligators, carnival rides, vendors, Cajun food and good music. Tickets are $15 (ages 12 and older) each day while seniors (65 and older) and children (5 and under) pay $5. Festival hours are 6:15 p.m. – midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. – midnight Saturday, and noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday. Scheduled to perform Friday are Bayou Sounds, Brian Jack, and everyone’s favorite Cajun, Wayne Toups (10:30 p.m.). Saturday, it’s a day of Texas country with the Kings of Mojo, John Baumann, Red Shahan, Josh Ward, Kevin Fowler, and Cody Johnson Band (10:30 p.m.). Sunday performances are Texas Union, Luther & The Healers, and Al White & Chaparral (4:30 p.m.). For more information, view texasgatorfest.com.