Texas Star Cluster All-Breed Dog Show Ford Park, Beaumont • Friday, Nov. 10 – Sunday, Nov. 12

The second annual Texas Star Cluster All-Breed Dog Show will be held Friday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 12, at Ford Park presented by the Beaumont Kennel Club, the Cypress Creek Kennel Club of Texas Inc. and the Galveston County Kennel Club, Inc. The event hours will be from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. each day, and the show is free to the public and will feature exhibits and grooming stations where spectators can see the dogs participating in the event as well as purchase toys and accessories for their dogs at home. The show will feature upward of 1,000 dogs with their professional and amateur handlers from all over the country including Canada and Mexico. The event will not only offer entertainment for those who love dogs, but will also educate the public on responsible dog ownership.

A Cocker Specialty Show will take place on Saturday concurrently with the all-breed show. Along with the all-breed show, there will be an AKC National Owner-Handler Series and Junior Handler Series all three days. A raffle and silent auction to benefit the Junior Handler Scholarship fund will last all weekend ending Sunday at noon.

The Junior Handler Clinic will be Saturday, Nov. 11, and is free to current and future junior showmanship participants who are interested in learning from professional handlers.

To show their dedication to aspiring handlers and dog owners, the Cypress Creek Kennel Club of Texas, Inc. will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to the best junior handler on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the Galveston County Kennel Club, Inc. is offering a $500 scholarship to the best junior handler, a $250 scholarship to the reserve junior handler and $25 gift certificates to each of the classes.

Also on Saturday will be an all-breed health clinic from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be testing for patella and heart problems, BAER testing and microchipping. There will also be Canine Good Citizen testing, which is designed to reward dogs who have good manners at home and in the community, is open to the public with registration taking place all three days.

Ford Park is at 5115 Interstate 10 in Beaumont.