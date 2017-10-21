Touch-A-Truck Civic Center, Beaumont Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017

Beaumont Children’s Museum will host its seventh annual Touch-A-Truck on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Beaumont Civic Center. This is a unique opportunity for children to explore vehicles of all types — public service, emergency, utility, construction, transportation, delivery — all in one place. Children will be allowed to touch, climb on and ask questions about their favorite trucks in a safe, supervised environment. Accompanying personnel will teach the children about the equipment displayed and how the machines help the community. Some of the vehicles on display include a SETX Air Rescue helicopter, Beaumont Fire Department engines, Centerpoint Energy truck, LIT EMT ambulance, agriculture equipment and much more. For more information, view beaumontchildrensmuseum.org or call (409) 347-7919.