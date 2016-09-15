Tracy Byrd in Lake Charles

Texas Country Music Hall of Fame artist Tracy Byrd will perform at Isle of Capri in Lake Charles on Friday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. Tickets for this 21-and-older show are $15-$25 and can be purchased online at isleofcapricasinos.com. Born in Vidor, Byrd has nine studio albums, more than 30 songs charted with a slew of No. 1 hits such as “Holdin’ Heaven” and “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo.” Two of his Greatest Hits albums reached Top 10 status thanks to the help of popular tracks “Drinkin’ Bone,” “The Truth About Men,” “Just Let Me Be in Love,” “I’m From the Country,” “Watermelon Crawl,” “Don’t Take Her She’s All I Got,” “Walking to Jerusalem,” “Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous” and “The Keeper of the Stars.”