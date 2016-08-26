Travis Tritt will perform at the Jefferson Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Beaumont Civic Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations and on Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

Tritt performed a nearly sold out concert at the Jefferson Theatre last year. More than 25-years after he launched his music career, the Grammy award-winning artist continues to sell out shows, top sales charts and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. On the heels of sold-out shows throughout his solo acoustic tour and amid a heavy tour schedule that takes Tritt and his band across the country to play for packed out crowds, the southern-rock influenced country artist topped the SoundScan Top 200 Catalog Country Albums chart for multiple weeks. A Marietta, Georgia, native, Travis Tritt’s 11 studio albums include numerous charted singles and 19 Top 10 hits like “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Love Of A Woman” and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.” His 25 year career has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy award wins and multiple No. 1 singles on the country radio charts. Tritt formed Post Oak Recordings in 2012 and released his album The Calm After ... through his own record label. The Calm After … is currently available on iTunes and other major digital retailers.

For up to information, visit discoverbeaumont.com or call (409) 838-3435.