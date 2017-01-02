The Mardi Gras season makes its flamboyant entrance with the Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza inside the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum on Friday, Jan. 6, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Twelfth Night — 12 days after Christmas — is the customary beginning of the Mardi Gras season prior to Lent. Following tradition, Mardi Gras royalty of last year wave their symbolic goodbyes to the thousands who turn out to see the grand fanfare of costumes and to greet the new season. Many of the fabulous costumes will take their places in the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu.

The Southwest Louisiana version of carnival is unique with its family-oriented mambo and zydeco, glittering costumes, rollicking parades, spicy gumbo, Cajun cuisine, and genuine Louisiana music and dancing, attracting half a million guests each year. The Lake Charles Twelfth Night is exceptional because it presents the extravagant costumes of more than 60 private krewes to the general public.

The audience has a chance to win grand prizes, dance and hail the kings and queens of more than 60 krewes. Guests in the Twelfth Night audience who find “babies” in their pieces of king cake win prizes from local merchants and businesses of Southwest Louisiana.

Tickets are $7 at the door. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

Twelfth Night is sponsored by the nonprofit Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana Inc. For more information, call (337) 425-8623. The Lake Charles Civic Center is at 900 Lakeshore Drive.