United States Navy’s premiere jazz band to play free concert at the Julie

The Commodores, the United States Navy Band’s premiere jazz band from Washington, D.C., will perform a free concert open to the public Sunday, Oct. 29, in downtown Beaumont at the Julie Rogers Theatre with doors opening at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be picked up at the Beaumont Civic Center box office (701 Main St), limit four per request.

Jazz is America’s music and the U.S. Navy Band Commodores, the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, have been performing the very best of big band jazz for the Navy and the nation for over 40 years. Formed in 1969, this 19-member group continues the jazz big band legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world.

Led by Senior Chief Musician William C. Mulligan, the Commodores features 19 top jazz and “big band” musicians offering a mixture of styles ranging from authentic sounds of the swing era to contemporary high-energy music.

Their mission includes public concerts, national concert tours, ceremonial support in honoring our veterans, jazz education classes and clinics, and protocol performances for high-level military and civilian government officials.

The Commodores are held in high regard nationwide by concert patrons and critics alike. The list of guest artists who have appeared with the Commodores reads like a who’s who of jazz and popular music including Ray Charles, Branford Marsalis, Clark Terry, Grover Washington Jr., Chris Potter, Jerry Bergonzi, Eddie Daniels, James Moody and many more.

They have appeared on television shows, played nearly all major jazz festivals and toured across the United States and abroad. In conjunction with the Airmen of Note (Air Force) and the Army Blues (Army), the Commodores even host their own annual jazz festival, the Joint Service Jazz Festival in Washington, D.C.

As a versatile and relevant musical organization in the 21st century, the Commodores write and arrange much of their vast library of music. Their concerts are an eclectic mix of traditional big band music, exciting jazz vocal arrangements as well as fresh, new instrumental music written specifically for the Commodores of today.

Mulligan, a native of Columbus, Ohio, joined the Navy Band in 1997. He is the Commodores’ unit leader, master of ceremonies and alto saxophone instrumentalist.