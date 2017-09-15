United Way Hometown Huddle Event Center, Beaumont • Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017

The United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County has shifted the focus of its new fundraiser called United Way Hometown Huddle scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Event Centre in downtown Beaumont.

According John Rollins, the director of Public Relations and Community Impact for United Way of Beaumont & North Jefferson County, instead of funds raised going their 21 local nonprofit partner agencies, now 100 percent of proceeds will go toward storm recovery.

From 5:30-8 p.m., the Huddle will feature a “Celebrity Chef Chili Cook-Off,” which will showcase some of Southeast Texas’ most prominent chefs and caterers as they each put their own unique spin on a hometown classic — chili.

Chefs include Chef Cutter Brewer of MasterChef Season 5, and chefs from Green Light Kitchen, J Wilson’s, Katharine & Co., Monica’s, Southern Creole Foods and Two Magnolias.

The first Hometown Huddle will also honor United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County’s long-time corporate partner ExxonMobil.

The event will feature a cook-off competition between the celebrity chefs, with guests voting on their favorite chili throughout the evening. All-you-can-eat chili, plus beer, wine, lively musical entertainment by Southeast Texas locals the Fabulous Hellcats, and a silent auction will make for an action-packed night in downtown Beaumont.

Admission to the “Celebrity Chef Chili Cook-Off” is open to all ages, and advance reservations are recommended. Tickets are $35 per person pre-sale, and $40 per person at the door.

Pre-sale tickets will be sold until noon on Thursday, September 28.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.uwbmt.org, calling (409) 835-4575 or stopping by the United Way office at 700 North Street in downtown Beaumont.