Vinny Montalbano fundraiser

Friends don’t let friends fight cancer alone, especially if you are a friend to Vinny Montalbano. His friends and colleagues will hold a fundraiser Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Elks Lodge 311 at 11431 US 90 in Beaumont from 1-8 p.m.

Montalbano has been traveling back and forth to MD Anderson receiving treatments for cancer, and the benefit hopes to raise money to help pay out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Entertainment aplenty is scheduled, including performances by Old Dog Mac featuring Scott McGill and Jimmie Barnes, BB & Company, Bayou Rush, Keith Kire Band, Guilty, Easy and Center Fire. There will be both a live and silent auctions featuring a guitar signed by 20-time Grammy winner Vince Gill and more.

Food will also be served. Link and chicken plates are $10.