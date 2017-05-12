Viva Fest returns as the City of Beaumont hosts the two-day Hispanic heritage celebration this weekend on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, in downtown Beaumont.

The celebration begins on Friday with Classic Movie Night at the Jefferson Theatre (345 Fannin) with the showing of the 2002 biopic drama Frida, starring Salma Hayek as Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Directed by Julie Taymor, the movie tells the true story of Kahlo and her husband Diego Rivera (Alfred Molina), who become the two of the most acclaimed artists in Mexican history. The film, which won two Academy Awards, is 2 hours, 3 minutes and is Rated R.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Beer, wine and other concessions will be available.

There will also be a Latin art show featuring Ines Alvidres.

Viva Fest will be continue Saturday, May 13, from noon – 5 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza, between the Beaumont Civic Center and City Hall, on Main Street. The event is free. There will be food as well as mariachi and cumbia performances with Sandy G y los Gavilanes.

At 1 p.m., they high-flying masked Luchadores of Lucha Libre will step into the wrestling ring to entertain fans of all ages.

For more information, call (409) 838-3435.