The Watoto Choir representing Watoto Children’s Village orphanage in Uganda will give a free performance at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 4615 S. Fourth St., Beaumont, on Feb. 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Watoto Children’s Village operated by Gary and Marilyn Skinner. Children housed there are orphaned as the result of conflict, poverty, neglect or the HIV/AID epidemic. Visit them online at Watoto.com.