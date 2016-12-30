But what will I wear?

Still undecided about what to do on New Year’s Eve? Concerts? Casino? Stay at home and watch the ball drop? Well, you have plenty of options.

If you like to go out, every nightclub throughout Southeast Texas will be open and have some sort of event, whether it’s a band, balloon drop, DJ, champagne toast at midnight or all of the above.

Those wanting something different to do can attend Jazz Resolution — A New Year’s Eve Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, inside the ballroom at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites-Beaumont Plaza (3950 I-10 South and Walden Road). The big event includes a performance from popular jazz musician Dean James and the Jazz Innovators, plus a fantastic steak and seafood dinner and a chance to win some fabulous door prizes. Tickets are $300 and can be purchased by calling (409) 673-7556.

You can dance the night away at Thirsty’s (229 Dowlen Road) with Lightning Alert and Dread Alert. For details call (409) 866-6066.

The Backyard Music Hall inside Jerry Nelson’s Hill Country (3871 Stagg Drive) will host local cover band Champagne Room with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for ages 21 and older. Call (409) 838-9966 for details.

For some fine dining while listening to the sweet sounds of Jeremy Benoit, visit Suga’s Deep South (461 Bowie) in downtown Beaumont. Call (409) 813-1808 for reservations.

Madison’s on Dowlen Road is another good spot, and local favorite Still Cruisin’ will be on stage. Call (409) 924-9777 for information.

There will be plenty of live music to enjoy on NYE including Ginger & The Blues Kings at The Logon Café, Linda Kay & Kool Katz at the Boudain Hut, popular guitarist Mike Zito at Bayou Café 2, My Beautiful Disaster at the Capri Club, Curse & The Cure at The Neches River Wheelhouse, Ken Marvel & Swamp-Rock at Jefferson County Single’s Club, and many more.

The Texas Longhorn Club in Vinton, La., welcomes Texas Country act Jason Boland and the Stragglers on New Year’s Eve. The concert is open to ages 18 and older. Tickets are $20.

All other live music listings for New Year’s Eve can be found on Page 17B.

Casinos

One of the most popular places to ring in the New Year is at one of several casinos in Southwest Louisiana.

L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles will host a NYE dance inside Jack’s Daniels Bar at 8 p.m. with DJ Paws the Cat. Admission is $25.

Kay Miller will be on the piano inside Ember Grille & Wine Bar. Call (337) 395-7777 for reservations.

Over at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, Las Vegas entertainer Frankie Moreno will perform inside the Grand Event Center from 5-7 p.m., which also includes a three-course dining experience.

Moreno, who was twice voted “Las Vegas Headliner of the Year,” will perform original songs and favorite classic hits from Sinatra, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Charles, The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Elvis and more. Reservations are required; call (337) 508-7777.

Party band The Fuse will perform all night long at Rush Lounge, which is also inside the Golden Nugget.

The Isle of Capri will get into the act with outlandish Louisiana cover band Bag of Donuts beginning at 9 p.m. The show is free for ages 21 and older. The band will don outlandish costumes and makeup and perform any popular hit from any era.

Seventies rock act Grand Funk Railroad, known for the hits “We’re an American Band,” “Some Kind of Wonderful” and “The Loco-Motion,” will perform a free concert at Delta Downs in Vinton, La., beginning at 11 p.m.

Galveston/Kemah

The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will be open on NYE from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you have never been, the Pleasure Pier features family-oriented attractions including rides such as the Iron Shark Rollercoaster, Pirate’s Plunge, Sky Shooter, Sea Dragon and more plus midway games, a wide selection of food venues and retail shops.

For complete information plus ticket purchases, view pleasurepier.com.

It will also be fun for the entire family at the Kemah Boardwalk with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. For tickets, go to kemahboardwalk.com.

Stay at home

There is nothing wrong with staying at home, buying a few fireworks and watching the ball drop in Times Square in New York City at 11 p.m.

Now in it’s 45th year, Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve will be live from New Orleans — yes, New Orleans — from 7-9 p.m. then 10:30-midnight on ABC with musical performances by Jason Derulo and Panic at the Disco, all hosted by actress Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars. The fleur-de-lis will drop from Jax Brewery.

During the same broadcast, host Ryan Seacrest will of course be live from Times Square in New York City with music by Alessia Cara, G-Eazy, John Legend, Mike Posner, Hailee Steinfeld and Flo Rida.

Fergie will host the Los Angeles version on the show with performances by Fifth Harmony, Ty Dolla $ign, Shawn Mendes and Lukas Graham.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly is set for Times Square from 10:30-11:30 p.m. with performances by Alicia Keys, Pentatonix, Blake Shelton and Jennifer Lopez.

Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution returns on FOX from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with special guests (and old school hip-hop notables) Biz Markie, Coolie, Rob Base, Naughty by Nature, Tone Loc and Young MC.

Austin City Limits on PBS will host a Hall of Fame New Year’s Eve show from 11 p.m. to midnight with Bonnie Raitt, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, ZZ Top and more.

If you’re tired of music, MTV will host a Ridiculousness marathon, and the El Rey Network will host 24 hours of the ’80s hit show Knight Rider, starring David Hasselhoff and his super car KIT.