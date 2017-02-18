Into the Woods - Lutcher Theater

Already a Tony Award winner, and one of this year’s Academy Award and Golden Globe nominees for the feature film with Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods has taken New York by storm this season in a celebrated new production on a national tour that will spend two nights in the Lutcher Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, Feb. 22,.

Venture back Into the Woods as the Dodgers (Jersey Boys, Matilda) team up with Networks (Phantom, War Horse, South Pacific) to present the acclaimed Fiasco Theater production that became New York’s surprise hit of this season. See several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairytales come to life with characters such as Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel and Cinderella.

Unanimously acclaimed and extended twice at the Roundabout’s Laura Pels Theater, the musical classic has been mounted with boundless imagination with songs like “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone.” Mind the wolf, heed the witch and honor the giant in the sky at this extraordinary musical about the power of wishes and what really happens after they come true.

The show, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night, is 2 hours and 4 minutes in length, including intermission. Tickets are $40-$70 and can be purchased online at lutcher.org. The Lutcher Theater is at 707 Main Ave. in downtown Orange. For more information, call (409) 886-5535.