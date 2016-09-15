Generations of people from all over the world have dreamed of true love’s kiss and waited for the moment when they, like Sleeping Beauty, will open their eyes as if from a dream, awakened by a kiss and a promise of a life together.

That dream, in large part, is built upon the fantastic foundation that is the Brothers Grimm fairy tale told since at least the 1690s. And following a successful U.S. debut performance at the Jefferson Theatre during its 2015 Northern American Tour, the Russian Grand Ballet returns to Beaumont with their version of the world’s favorite fairy tale — Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty” — on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Julie Rogers Theatre in Beaumont.

The Russian Grand Ballet has established a reputation for talent and versatility by touring the world with both full-length traditional ballets and shorter ‘divertissements.’ Its ballet master, Honored Artist of Russia Vladimir Troshchenko, is highly dedicated to the timeless tradition of classical Russian ballet. Honored Artist of Ukraine Olga Kifyak will be dancing as Princess Aurora, with Honored Artist of Ukraine Eugeniy Svetlitsa as Prince Désiré for this 35-city U.S. tour.

“There’s a good reason why ‘Sleeping Beauty’ is so often called the ‘ballet of all ballets’ – the combination of pure romanticism, the story about love and deception and Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet music all continue to reach new generations of audiences,” says Troshchenko. “Beaumont’s growing art scene makes it the perfect location for the Russian Grand Ballet’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’ performance.”

The ballet is in three acts (The Spell, The Vision and The Wedding) with two intermissions, with music by Tchaikovsky, choreography by Marius Petipa, revised by Troshchenko, and libretto by Ivan Vsevolozhskiy and Marius Petipa, with a total running time of approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

“We know that the interest for the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ is enormous,” said Artistic Director of the Russian Grand Ballet Constantine Pinchuk. “The Sleeping Beauty is an important part of the repertoire of all of the major classical ballet companies in the world. Everyone can recall the main ‘Sleeping Beauty’ theme. It is a beautiful fairy tale, also full of technical and dramatic challenges. Obviously, ‘Sleeping Beauty’ is a masterpiece of classical ballet and in my personal opinion it should be experienced at least once in one’s lifetime.”

The Russian Grand Ballet was founded by and incorporates graduates from the Great Russian choreographic schools of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kiev. The principal dancers of the company came from the upper ranks of the great ballet companies and academies. Today, the Russian Grand Ballet Theatre is its own institution, with over 50 brilliant dancers. They are highly dedicated to the timeless tradition of classical Russian Ballet. Surprisingly, the Russian Grand Ballet troupe has a Japanese dancer, the honored artist of Ukraine Akari Kawasaki.

“The main idea of our theatre is to maintain the traditions of classical ballet,” added Pinchuk. “The main difference of the Russian Grand Ballet standing out from other troupes, I think, is the understanding of what kind of a ballet dancer do we have to see as a part of our troupe. It must be a highly talented and dedicated professional, who love their profession, who is passionately obsessed with it. The art of ballet, in my point of view, is mostly suitable for young, energetic people with a sparkle in their eyes, who treats the traditions of classical ballet with a great care and thrill.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$60 and can be purchased at the Beaumont Civic Center box office and Ticketmaster outlets including ticketmaster.com, and charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000. The Julie Rogers Theatre is at 765 Pearl in downtown Beaumont.