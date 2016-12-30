Zac Wilkerson – Courville’s

Zac Wilkerson with special guests Midnight River Choir will perform at Courville’s (1744 Rose Lane, Beaumont) on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40, which includes Courville’s buffet dinner. From Amarillo, Wilkerson cut his musical teeth in a country church where he started singing at 4. By 12, he was playing several instruments, including piano and guitar, which led to songwriting that same year. His voice, which has evolved since then, is a fresh take on rock, soul, country and Americana evoking Aretha Franklin, Bill Withers, Bonnie Raitt and Levon Helm. The Midnight River Choir foursome is no stranger to Courville’s. For more information, call (409) 860-9811.