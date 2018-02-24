Challenging lavender can be grown locally

A recent trip to a for the beautiful wedding of Monet, the gorgeous daughter of a friend of mine, Norma Motiee, will find me always remembering a few things: the lovely church and service, the chic looking guests from Beaumont and all corners of the world, the festive 15-minute walk down the cobblestone streets led by a mariachi band to the after-party, the views in all directions of this UNESCO protected city, and the lovely fields of lavender we could smell all over town. The lavender aroma permeated the air and scented the parks. Lavender also seasoned many of the local restaurant dishes, both savories and sweets.

We can grow lavender here in the Golden Triangle, but it could be considered a “challenge.” The lavender plant likes alkaline soil, and ours is acidic. So a huge field of lavender, like the lavender farms in southern France or the Hill Country, would not work. But think about a small patch of lavender in a high, dry, maybe rocky area of your yard. You can easily add products to this one area to make it less acidic. Growing containers of lavender is another great idea for this fragrant lavender-blue beauty.

According to Lavender Sense website, the origin of lavender is believed to be the Mediterranean, Middle East and India. Its history goes back about 2,500 years. It is a flowering plant from the mint family. The ancient Greeks called lavender “nardus” after the Syrian city of Naarda. It was one of the holy herbs used to prepare the Holy Essence and is even mentioned in the Bible in the Song of Salomon.

Its name comes from the Latin “lavare,” meaning “to wash.” The Romans are said to have...

